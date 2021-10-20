Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,787,151. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.08. 43,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.65. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $303.61.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

