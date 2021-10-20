Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,045 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock remained flat at $$4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,429,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.