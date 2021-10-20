Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

DAC opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Danaos has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 218.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 6.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

