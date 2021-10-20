Zacks Investment Research Downgrades frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Hold

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

