Zacks Investment Research Lowers Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,925,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

