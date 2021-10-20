Zacks Investment Research Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Sell

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

