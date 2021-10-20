Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Research analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.