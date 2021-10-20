Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) to “Hold”

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.04. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. As a group, analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.