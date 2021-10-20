Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to “Buy”

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TS stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $20,670,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.