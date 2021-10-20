Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of TCRX opened at $7.25 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621 over the last quarter.

