Zigcoin Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $220,574.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00193198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00094315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.