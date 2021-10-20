Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $94.30, but opened at $89.08. Wedbush now has a $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00. Zillow Group shares last traded at $85.27, with a volume of 3,614 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.