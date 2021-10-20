Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

