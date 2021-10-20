Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $276.40 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $575.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.52.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

