-$0.09 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of ($3.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 205,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.