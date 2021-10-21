$0.10 EPS Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

DRH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.