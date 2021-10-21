-$0.12 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.29. Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $88.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

