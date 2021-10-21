$0.21 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. McAfee reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

McAfee stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McAfee by 0.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McAfee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 53,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.