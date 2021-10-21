-$0.27 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.25. 1,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.66.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

