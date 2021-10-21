$0.27 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNS. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVNS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 279,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 87.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 254,354 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

