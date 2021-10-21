$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 294,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Grifols has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at $11,042,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 69.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

