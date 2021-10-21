-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,722. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

