$0.52 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.67. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,876.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

