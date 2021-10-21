-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PolyPid stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.30. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

