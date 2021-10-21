$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. ITT reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ITT by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $93.72. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,105. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

