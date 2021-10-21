$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $154.21. 22,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.