$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $154.21. 22,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.