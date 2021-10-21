$1.19 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.17. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

EMR traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. 37,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

