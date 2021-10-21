$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.