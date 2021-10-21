$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

NYSE:RL traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $121.49. 897,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.