$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 833.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 201,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,434. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

