$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 833.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 201,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,434. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.