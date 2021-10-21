1,000,000 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,713. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last quarter.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

