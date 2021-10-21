1,000,000 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,713. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last quarter.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.