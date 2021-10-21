$102.98 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $102.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.43 million to $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $96.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $407.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $440.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.31 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $462.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million.

Several analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 109,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,320. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

