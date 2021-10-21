1,076 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

