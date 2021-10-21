$114.28 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $114.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $460.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $503.27 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,734. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

