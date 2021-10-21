11,915 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Purchased by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 33.3% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HCIC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

