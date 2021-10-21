120,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.