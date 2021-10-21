1,258 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in F5 Networks by 393.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $207.50 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,928 shares of company stock worth $2,233,509 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

