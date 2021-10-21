1,341,663 Shares in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Acquired by Sabby Management LLC

Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,341,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000. Enochian Biosciences accounts for 0.9% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Enochian Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.