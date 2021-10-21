13,844 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCIV opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

