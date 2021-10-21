1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 36,576 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the quarter. DWS Municipal Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 6.82% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $32,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KTF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,667. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

