1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 43,900 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,148. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

