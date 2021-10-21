175 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $258.36 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

