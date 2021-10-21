$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.69. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

DG stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.03. 23,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,395. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.