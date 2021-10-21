$2.90 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $14.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $170.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $510.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.