$20.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.59 million and the lowest is $20.11 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GAIA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,380. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the second quarter worth $38,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.