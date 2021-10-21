2,067 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Shares of BX opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

