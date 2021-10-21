2,125 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 114,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,436,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $723.03 million, a PE ratio of -67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.