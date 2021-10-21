2,149 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $153.16 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

