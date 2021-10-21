$224.97 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post sales of $224.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.65 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. 55,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,063. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

