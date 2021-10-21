22,686 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

